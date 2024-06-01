Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $14.23. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 41,614 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on METC shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins acquired 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares in the company, valued at $328,015.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 45.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,591,146 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130,593 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in Ramaco Resources by 226.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 133,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.