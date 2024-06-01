Zacks Research Weighs in on Emerson Electric Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Emerson Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.
Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:EMR opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $116.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.
About Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Chevron Eyes Hess, Exxon Resists: Here’s the Trade
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.