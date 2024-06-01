Zacks Research Weighs in on Emerson Electric Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Emerson Electric in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Emerson Electric’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

EMR has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Get Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:EMR opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.90. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 47,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.