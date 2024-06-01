Theravance Biopharma, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Theravance Biopharma in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Theravance Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TBPH. StockNews.com downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $8.62 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $419.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theravance Biopharma

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 324.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Gerber LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

