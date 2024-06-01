Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 2.6% on Insider Selling

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $40.05 and last traded at $40.36. Approximately 201,240 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,365,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.43.

Specifically, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $356,000.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $928,304.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,351 shares of company stock worth $4,227,015. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.69.

Symbotic Stock Down 4.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.87 and a beta of 1.97.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.98 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Symbotic by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.