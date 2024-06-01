Short Interest in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Grows By 41.2%

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the April 30th total of 750,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,944.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 303.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:BR opened at $200.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $144.54 and a fifty-two week high of $210.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

