Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,506 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $5,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $313.76 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $129.16 and a one year high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.58, a PEG ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,576 shares of company stock worth $94,052,850. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

