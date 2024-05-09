Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Hits New 52-Week High at $652.79

Shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 652.79 ($8.20) and last traded at GBX 648.99 ($8.15), with a volume of 83124 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650 ($8.17).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £595.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1,152.44 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 599.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 561.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Horizon Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.