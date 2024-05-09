Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Shares Up 8.8%

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.07 ($0.03). Approximately 821,046 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 901,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.90 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of £10.94 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.00.

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. It is also involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

