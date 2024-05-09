Insider Selling: Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BHE stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,685,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,507,000 after purchasing an additional 58,266 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,996,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,815,000 after buying an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,351,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,986,000 after acquiring an additional 42,570 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 17.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,328,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after acquiring an additional 199,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,480 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Benchmark Electronics

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.