Insider Selling: Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Benchmark Electronics Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of BHE stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.58 and a 12 month high of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20.
Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.
About Benchmark Electronics
Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.
