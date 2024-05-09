Everpar Advisors LLC Takes $231,000 Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,227.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VNO opened at $23.71 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.07 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $441.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vornado Realty Trust

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.