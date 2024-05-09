Everpar Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $3,799,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 107,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,391,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $475.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $470.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.64 and a 12 month high of $483.23. The company has a market capitalization of $430.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

