Monks (LON:MNKS) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,176.00

Monks (LON:MNKS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,176 ($14.77) and last traded at GBX 1,167.42 ($14.67), with a volume of 94378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,160 ($14.57).

Monks Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 116,800.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,130.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,054.66.

Insider Activity at Monks

In other Monks news, insider Dina Chaya sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.06), for a total value of £7,273.50 ($9,137.56). In other Monks news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,143 ($14.36) per share, with a total value of £10,001.25 ($12,564.38). Also, insider Dina Chaya sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.06), for a total value of £7,273.50 ($9,137.56). 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monks Company Profile

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

