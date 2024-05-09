Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,672.00

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,672 ($33.57) and last traded at GBX 2,666 ($33.49), with a volume of 5166938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,614 ($32.84).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($29.52) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.69) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($37.69) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,860 ($35.93).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CCH

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Up 0.5 %

Coca-Cola HBC Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,832.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,487.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,343.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a €0.93 ($1.00) dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,527.03%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola HBC

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,395 ($30.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,287.05 ($5,385.74). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 527 shares of company stock worth $1,287,689 and have sold 59,567 shares worth $148,711,721. Company insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola HBC

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, North and Central America, rest of Europe, the Nordic countries, and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea and coffee, sports and energy drinks, dairy, stills, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits, and snacks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.