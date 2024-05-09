musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Shares Down 9.5%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.71 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.07). Approximately 310,139 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 684,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.35 ($0.08).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of £5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.40.

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, wearables, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

