Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $359.50

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 359.50 ($4.52) and last traded at GBX 358.74 ($4.51), with a volume of 114896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353 ($4.43).

Allianz Technology Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.38 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 347.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 314.99.

Insider Activity at Allianz Technology Trust

In related news, insider Simon Davis acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £9,968 ($12,522.61). 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

