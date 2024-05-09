TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79-2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.81 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TIXT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $830.07 million, a PE ratio of 51.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

