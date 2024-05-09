Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of VSH opened at $22.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $597,095.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

