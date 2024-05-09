Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Holdings in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chain Bridge I during the third quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

Shares of CBRG stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.97. Chain Bridge I has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

