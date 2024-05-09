Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,285 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 21,915 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $66.40 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $82.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $138.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

