Organigram (OGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Organigram (TSE:OGIGet Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Organigram to post earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

Organigram (TSE:OGIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$36.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.13 million. Organigram had a negative net margin of 153.80% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%.

Organigram Stock Performance

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$2.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$252.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Organigram has a 52-week low of C$1.35 and a 52-week high of C$3.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OGI shares. ATB Capital set a C$5.25 price target on Organigram and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$4.95 to C$4.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OGI

Insider Activity

In other Organigram news, Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of Organigram stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total transaction of C$62,964.80. 27.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Organigram Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Organigram (TSE:OGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Organigram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organigram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.