Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,757,405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in ONEOK by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,255,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,502,000 after buying an additional 889,110 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,660,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,305,000 after buying an additional 1,458,392 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 65.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,832,000 after buying an additional 3,229,046 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Trading Up 1.0 %

OKE stock opened at $79.14 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $81.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

