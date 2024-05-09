Emerson Electric Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.
Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 67 years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.
Emerson Electric Stock Performance
Shares of EMR opened at $112.65 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.
Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric
In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.41.
View Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emerson Electric
- What are earnings reports?
- No New Highs for Cloudflare in 2024
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Electronic Arts Earnings Engaging Players and Building Value
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Tripe-Digit Growth Mid Cap Stocks to Watch This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.