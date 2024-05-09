Emerson Electric Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 67 years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 35.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.3%.

Shares of EMR opened at $112.65 on Thursday. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $115.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.41.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

