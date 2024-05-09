Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Aris Water Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 9.3 %

NYSE:ARIS opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $985.61 million, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.65. Aris Water Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $104.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile



Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

