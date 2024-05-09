A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Downgraded to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMRK. B. Riley cut their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.48.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. Equities analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,515.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 92,139 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,596.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.