Piper Sandler Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $655.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $655.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho decreased their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.56.

HUBS stock opened at $589.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.04 and a beta of 1.57. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $407.23 and a 12 month high of $693.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $628.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $567.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $581.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.48 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 6.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $5,466,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,165,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total value of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 526,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,393 shares of company stock worth $13,421,401. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in HubSpot by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,203.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $677,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

