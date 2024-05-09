Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jamf currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. Jamf has a 1-year low of $14.83 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,309,444.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 73,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $1,309,444.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 385,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,032,380.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,108.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,336. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jamf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Jamf by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jamf by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

