Personalis’ (PSNL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 123.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Personalis in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSNL

Personalis Stock Down 0.9 %

Personalis stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.91. Personalis has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.56 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 147.38% and a negative return on equity of 61.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 392.8% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 211,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 168,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 420,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 24,498 shares in the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.