Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,628,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $265,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 751,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,183,000 after buying an additional 217,144 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 98,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.1 %

CARR stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

