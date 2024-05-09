Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $12,306,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 710.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 87,065 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,142.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 43,158 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 232,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 42,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NULG opened at $75.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.98. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

