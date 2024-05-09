Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 262,634 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 14.28% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $248,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,757,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,858 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 2,356.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,044,000 after buying an additional 535,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 219,558 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,810,000. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 685.5% in the 4th quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.61. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

