Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 89,861 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,218,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,861 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Monster Beverage worth $243,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 195,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after buying an additional 103,271 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 86,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Monster Beverage by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $54.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $47.13 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.92.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 659,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $38,584,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 777,840 shares in the company, valued at $45,542,532. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.32.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

