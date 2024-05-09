Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $259.02 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,521,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,776 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $259,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 29,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BND opened at $71.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.