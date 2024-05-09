Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Olivier Pomel Sells 85,637 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.41, for a total value of $10,739,736.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294,146.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Olivier Pomel sold 23,924 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $3,111,316.20.

On Monday, March 4th, Olivier Pomel sold 42,080 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $5,410,646.40.

On Monday, February 26th, Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $2,500,533.56.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $117.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 977.33 and a beta of 1.14. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.81 and a 1 year high of $138.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

