Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) CEO Richard Soloway Sells 250,000 Shares

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Soloway sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,406,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,145,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Soloway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Richard Soloway sold 28,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $1,263,360.00.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $44.45 on Thursday. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $46.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.51.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.16 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSSC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 115,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 361.3% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

