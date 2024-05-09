Insider Selling: Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Sells 106,093 Shares of Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $6,615,959.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,667,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,983,741. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 6th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $8,401,402.72.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.74 and a 12-month high of $66.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average is $60.75.
Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
