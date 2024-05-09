Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

