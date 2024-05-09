Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 152.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 147.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,274,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,006,000 after buying an additional 759,792 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 43,860 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,443,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,332,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,357 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 203.1% during the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 69,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $90.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $105.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

