APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Sells 150,000 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
APi Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of APi Group stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62.
APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. APi Group’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on APG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.
APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
