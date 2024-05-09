APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Sells 150,000 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

APi Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $37.41 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. APi Group’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in APi Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter worth $515,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 40.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 12,913 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on APG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on APi Group

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.