iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $133.68 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $137.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.