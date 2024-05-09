FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Vermilion Energy Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a positive return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 142.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,143,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,699,000 after purchasing an additional 671,228 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 686,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 486,567 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,029,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,054,000 after buying an additional 397,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.0872 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.59%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

