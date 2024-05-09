National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerflex in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Payne now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.16). Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $574.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.70 million.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Enerflex Trading Down 21.8 %

Shares of EFXT stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $592.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.20.

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.0184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Enerflex by 12,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Enerflex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Enerflex by 80.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Enerflex by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

