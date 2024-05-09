Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for InnovAge Holding Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:INNV)

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for InnovAge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst J. Haase now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for InnovAge’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

InnovAge Stock Performance

INNV stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. InnovAge has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $578.93 million, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in InnovAge by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 28,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,402,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

See Also

