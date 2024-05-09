Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Hits New 12-Month High at $240.00

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 239.50 ($3.01), with a volume of 128771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234.50 ($2.95).
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 250 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.
