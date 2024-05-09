Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Hits New 12-Month High at $240.00

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 239.50 ($3.01), with a volume of 128771 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 234.50 ($2.95).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 250 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Adriatic Metals Stock Down 0.4 %

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 23.92. The stock has a market cap of £708.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,906.25 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 203.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 185.42.

(Get Free Report)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

