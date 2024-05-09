Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $302.00

Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 302 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 301.19 ($3.78), with a volume of 66390 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.77).
Fidelity Special Values Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of £986.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,805.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 287.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 277.58.
Fidelity Special Values Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,294.12%.
Insider Activity
About Fidelity Special Values
Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
