Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $451.00

Shares of Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.67) and last traded at GBX 443.45 ($5.57), with a volume of 584 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.53).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.03) target price on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 428.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 385.57. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,003.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 8.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Genuit Group’s previous dividend of $4.10. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,000.00%.

In other Genuit Group news, insider Kevin Boyd acquired 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.26) per share, with a total value of £49,743.68 ($62,492.06). Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

