Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Plans $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

Capital One Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $16.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of COF opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.46 and a 200-day moving average of $128.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $85.22 and a twelve month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

