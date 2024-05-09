Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $78.60 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $84.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.76.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,089.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 11,756 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $884,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,938 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $785,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

