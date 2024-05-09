Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) SVP Deepak Nayar Sells 1,305 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.6 %

LFUS stock opened at $255.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.90 and its 200-day moving average is $239.91. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $309.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Littelfuse

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Littelfuse by 407.9% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 6,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 27.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

