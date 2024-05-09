nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Insider Sells $153,425.67 in Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) insider Sean Desmond sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $153,425.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,974 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,863.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sean Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Sean Desmond sold 2,362 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $81,276.42.

Shares of NCNO opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.57. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $37.48.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. Analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NCNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of nCino by 26.7% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 228,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,543,000 after buying an additional 48,164 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $4,932,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in nCino by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

