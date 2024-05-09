StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $168,007.50 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $168,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,276.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
StoneX Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNEX opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $78.31.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. Analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
