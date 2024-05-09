StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $168,007.50 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director Eric Parthemore sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $168,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,276.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $77.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $78.31.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.80 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. Analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,494,000 after purchasing an additional 650,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,406,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,845,000 after acquiring an additional 489,359 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in StoneX Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,002,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,538 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 555,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 187,349 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 538,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

